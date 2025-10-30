Left Menu

Delhi Police Lowers E-FIR Threshold in Cybercrime Crackdown

Delhi Police has reduced the e-FIR filing threshold for cyber financial fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh. This initiative aims to enhance quicker resolution through stronger digital policing and increased manpower, addressing the growing incidence of cyber crimes in the city.

In response to a spike in cybercrime that cost Delhi residents over Rs 1,000 crore last year, the Delhi Police has lowered the bar for filing e-FIRs in case of cyber financial frauds. The threshold has been reduced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, marking a strategic move aimed at fostering quicker redressal of cases and beefing up digital policing.

From November, victims who suffer online frauds involving Rs 1 lakh and above can file e-FIRs with ease, noted an official on Thursday. This change grants more residents the ability to report online scams expediently across all police stations in the national capital. Complaints previously required involvement of amounts Rs 10 lakh or more to be considered.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva told PTI that the decision could ramp up complaint reporting from 70 to 80 per day to an estimated 700 to 800 daily. The Delhi Police aims to integrate digital verification and real-time acknowledgment to improve accountability and reduce delays, ultimately allowing faster investigation, recovery, and legal proceedings in cyber fraud cases.

