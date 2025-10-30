Kashmir Teachers Dismissed Amidst Terrorism Allegations: Controversy Unfolds

Two government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir have been dismissed over alleged involvement with terrorist organizations, a move that has stirred controversy among key political figures. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's administration invoked Article 311 of the Constitution for the dismissals, claiming they align with a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The terminated individuals, Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, were accused of supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. Critics, such as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, argue that dismissals under Article 311 bypass legal processes, leaving the accused without proper avenues for defense.

However, the dismissals are part of a broader crackdown on the 'terror ecosystem' within the Union Territory. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti claims the actions may disempower Muslims in the region. The debate continues as the administration has dismissed around 80 government employees using this power in the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)