Kashmir Teachers Dismissed Amidst Terrorism Allegations: Controversy Unfolds

Two government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir were dismissed for alleged links with terrorist outfits, sparking criticism from political leaders. The dismissals, under Article 311, align with the LG administration's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. Critics argue this process bypasses proper legal channels and unfairly targets Muslim employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir have been dismissed over alleged involvement with terrorist organizations, a move that has stirred controversy among key political figures. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's administration invoked Article 311 of the Constitution for the dismissals, claiming they align with a zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The terminated individuals, Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, were accused of supporting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. Critics, such as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, argue that dismissals under Article 311 bypass legal processes, leaving the accused without proper avenues for defense.

However, the dismissals are part of a broader crackdown on the 'terror ecosystem' within the Union Territory. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti claims the actions may disempower Muslims in the region. The debate continues as the administration has dismissed around 80 government employees using this power in the past five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

