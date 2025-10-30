Left Menu

Bangladeshi Women Detained in Ahmedabad: Illegal Stay and Suspected Activities

Police in Ahmedabad have detained 17 Bangladeshi women who were living illegally in the city. While they claimed to be working as maids or laborers, there is a suspicion of involvement in a flesh trade racket. The investigation is ongoing, and those cleared will be deported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:59 IST
  • India

In a significant operation, police in Ahmedabad have detained 17 women from Bangladesh who were illegally residing in the Sola area, a senior official disclosed on Thursday. The women, reportedly working as maids or laborers, are suspected to be part of a flesh trade racket, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) HM Kansagara.

The preliminary investigation has exposed that these Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border with the assistance of agents. They took up residence in rented accommodations within the Sola police station's jurisdiction. ACP Kansagara highlighted that police, acting on specific intelligence, raided several locations, uncovering documents verifying these women's citizenship. The women range in age from 21 to 49 and hail from various regions of Bangladesh.

The detained individuals have been sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further investigation. The probe seeks to determine the extent of their involvement in prostitution or other illegal activities during their time in this commercial hub of Gujarat. Kansagara affirmed that if found guilty of anti-national activities, legal action will ensue, though those exonerated will be deported. Additionally, five landlords who rented homes to these women without proper police notification have been charged for violating tenant verification orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

