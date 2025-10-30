Maharashtra's 'Janata Darbar': Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Administration
Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik hosted a 'janata darbar' in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, where over 400 public applications were submitted. Municipal officials addressed around 70% of the cases on the spot. The event emphasized improving administrative accountability and resolving citizens' issues promptly, with pending cases to be completed soon.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik conducted a 'janata darbar' in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, drawing in citizens who submitted over 400 applications, as reported by officials.
The meeting was notably attended by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, former MP Sanjeev Naik, alongside senior representatives of various governmental bodies.
Noteworthy were the residents from Sanpada raising water issues and those from Airoli and Vashi questioning CIDCO notices. While 70% of cases were resolved on the spot, remaining matters are expected to be addressed within a stipulated timeframe, highlighting administrative accountability and citizen-focused governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia amass 338 against India in Women's ODI World Cup semifinal in Navi Mumbai.
Australia win toss and opt to bat against India in the Women's World Cup semifinal in Navi Mumbai.
MNS alleges poll discrepancies: Navi Mumbai civic chief's bungalow cited as residence of 127 voters
Manager Arrested for Hidden Camera Scandal in Navi Mumbai Farmhouse
SAMHI Hotels Expands in Navi Mumbai with Massive Dual-Branded Project