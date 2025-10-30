Maharashtra's 'Janata Darbar': Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Administration

Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik conducted a 'janata darbar' in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, drawing in citizens who submitted over 400 applications, as reported by officials.

The meeting was notably attended by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, former MP Sanjeev Naik, alongside senior representatives of various governmental bodies.

Noteworthy were the residents from Sanpada raising water issues and those from Airoli and Vashi questioning CIDCO notices. While 70% of cases were resolved on the spot, remaining matters are expected to be addressed within a stipulated timeframe, highlighting administrative accountability and citizen-focused governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)