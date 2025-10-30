Tragic Protest: Jerusalem's Military Conscription Crisis

A mass ultra-Orthodox Jewish rally against military conscription turned tragic in Jerusalem, leading to the death of a teenage boy. The event illustrates the deep societal divides in Israel over military exemptions.

The debate over mandatory military service exemptions has long been a contentious topic within Israel, placing significant pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The conscription issue continues to polarize Israeli society, with tensions exacerbated by recent conflict fatalities.

The controversial conscription bill has become a focal point of political strife, threatening Netanyahu's coalition stability. The court-ordered end to military service exemptions poses challenges as ultra-Orthodox parties and societal factions remain divided ahead of impending elections.

