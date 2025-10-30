Left Menu

Nagaland's IAS Induction Standoff: Tradition vs. Meritocracy

The Nagaland government and JCC remain at an impasse over IAS cadre induction. The JCC demands merit-based selection, specifically from Nagaland Civil Service, while the government upholds traditional conventions allowing non-NCS officers. The JCC warns its strike will persist until demands are met, despite the government's call for dialogue.

Updated: 30-10-2025 21:58 IST

The deadlock between Nagaland's government and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) over the induction of officials into the IAS cadre heightened on Thursday. Both parties remain steadfast in their positions, with the government citing traditional practices and the JCC pushing for merit-based selections specifically for Nagaland Civil Service officers.

Amid ongoing negotiations, the JCC reiterated its demands for the withdrawal of non-NPSC candidates and restoration of previous vacancy guidelines. It dismissed any dialogue that doesn't meet its core demands as unacceptable, maintaining that only meritocracy should guide the induction process.

The government maintains that its stance is purely traditional, allowing merit-worthy individuals from non-NCS backgrounds. Despite the strike's continuation, hopes remain pinned on a resolution post the JCC's communications with the Union Public Service Commission and Department of Personnel and Training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

