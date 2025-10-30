Left Menu

Nagaland's RIIN Process: A Halt in Indigenous Recognition

The Nagaland government has paused actions related to the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) until a court resolves petitions from non-Naga tribes. The initiative aims to clarify indigenous status to enforce Inner Line Permit regulations effectively, but faces objections from four non-Naga communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:16 IST
Nagaland's RIIN Process: A Halt in Indigenous Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government announced on Thursday that it will not grant indigenous status to non-Naga tribes during the ongoing Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) process. This process has been suspended pending a court ruling.

State Cabinet decided to suspend all actions related to RIIN until the court rules on petitions by four non-Naga communities. The initiative's goal is to define indigenous status for effective enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations, according to government spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye.

Four tribes have objected, halting earlier RIIN actions and benefits for these groups until the court's decision. The government emphasizes legality to ensure indigenous Nagas' exclusive rights, promising to consult tribal leaders for any needed amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025