Nagaland's RIIN Process: A Halt in Indigenous Recognition

The Nagaland government announced on Thursday that it will not grant indigenous status to non-Naga tribes during the ongoing Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) process. This process has been suspended pending a court ruling.

State Cabinet decided to suspend all actions related to RIIN until the court rules on petitions by four non-Naga communities. The initiative's goal is to define indigenous status for effective enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations, according to government spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye.

Four tribes have objected, halting earlier RIIN actions and benefits for these groups until the court's decision. The government emphasizes legality to ensure indigenous Nagas' exclusive rights, promising to consult tribal leaders for any needed amendments.

