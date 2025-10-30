Left Menu

Dimapur's Prohibition Debate: Public Opinion Takes Center Stage

Nagaland's government is yet to discuss the potential lifting of the prohibition law from Dimapur district. Despite pressure from civil society organizations and backing from the Naga Council Dimapur, no formal proposal has been made to repeal the longstanding law. The issue remains a heated topic across the state.

Kohima | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland government spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye stated that lifting the prohibition law in Dimapur has not been discussed at the Cabinet level, despite increasing demands from civil society organizations (CSOs). The recent push by the Naga Council Dimapur to address the over 35-year-old prohibition remains unresolved in governmental discussions.

Reflecting on past government initiatives to revisit and reconsider the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1988 and related laws, Kenye remarked that previous efforts, while well-intentioned, did not meet with public approval. The matter is now being characterized as a 'people-centric issue', with the government's decision resting on the will of the populace.

No formal proposal has reached the government concerning the act's repeal, yet the demand gains traction within Dimapur, notably with several CSOs in support. A series of joint consultative meetings, driven by the Naga Council Dimapur, aim at consolidating grassroots consensus, highlighting the public's crucial role in shaping the law's future.

