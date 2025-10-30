Knife Attack on Young Doctor at KEM Hospital

A 26-year-old doctor from KEM hospital in Mumbai found himself the victim of a violent attack by three men on Wednesday morning. The incident, which took place near a Hanuman temple close to the hospital in Parel, involved the brother of a woman with whom the doctor was romantically involved.

Dr. Vishal Yadav was reportedly ambushed by his girlfriend's brother, Farid Khan, and two accomplices, one identified as Nabil. The assault, reportedly fueled by the family's recent discovery of the couple's relationship, left Dr. Yadav with serious injuries.

The Bhoiwada police station official confirmed that the attackers have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

