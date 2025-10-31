Amit Shah Flags Off ‘Run for Unity’ on Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ in New Delhi on October 31, 2025, marking the celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) — an annual tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, making this year’s event especially significant.

The Home Minister also administered the Unity Pledge to thousands of participants who gathered at the event to reaffirm their commitment to national integrity and unity.

Prominent dignitaries in attendance included Union Ministers Shri Manohar Lal and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Shri V. K. Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alongside senior officials, students, and citizens from all walks of life.

Celebrating the Architect of India’s Unity

In his address, Shri Amit Shah paid glowing tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recalling his monumental role in unifying India’s 562 princely states into one nation after Independence. He stated that Sardar Patel’s leadership, courage, and vision were instrumental in shaping the territorial and political unity of modern India.

“After Independence, India faced a daunting challenge — the integration of 562 princely states. It was Sardar Patel’s determination, diplomacy, and patriotism that turned this challenge into a reality. Regions such as Hyderabad, Junagadh, Travancore, and Bhopal had chosen different paths, yet Patel’s iron will united them under the Tricolour,” Shri Shah said.

He also recounted that the only incomplete aspect of Patel’s dream was the full integration of Jammu & Kashmir, which was achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the abrogation of Article 370, ensuring a truly unified India.

Remembering Patel’s Role in India’s Freedom Struggle

Shri Amit Shah reflected on Sardar Patel’s journey from a barrister to a freedom fighter, describing how he left behind a successful law career in response to Mahatma Gandhi’s call for the freedom struggle. The Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, which Patel led against unjust taxation imposed on farmers, was a defining moment that earned him the title “Sardar” from Mahatma Gandhi.

“Sardar Patel was not only a statesman but a farmers’ leader whose movement started in a small town and grew into a nationwide campaign, compelling the British to concede the farmers’ demands,” Shri Shah noted.

The Home Minister further highlighted Patel’s foresight during the early years of Independence, citing how he ensured Lakshadweep remained an integral part of India by dispatching the Navy to secure the island immediately after 1947.

From Vision to Monument: The Story of the Statue of Unity

Drawing attention to Patel’s enduring legacy, Shri Shah remarked that Sardar Patel’s immense contributions were long under-recognized, as he was awarded the Bharat Ratna only after 41 years of Independence. He added that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, who conceptualized and built a fitting tribute — the Statue of Unity at Kevadia (Ekta Nagar), Gujarat.

“When Shri Modi envisioned the Statue of Unity, it was meant to be a symbol of national integration — a monument that the world would look up to,” Shri Shah said.

The 182-meter-tall statue, completed within 57 months, stands as the world’s tallest statue. Constructed with 25,000 tonnes of iron contributed by farmers, 90,000 cubic meters of concrete, and 1,700 tonnes of bronze, it represents the spirit of unity and patriotism.

So far, the Statue of Unity has been visited by over 2.5 crore people, emerging as one of India’s most iconic landmarks and a center of national pride.

Honoring Patel’s Legacy Through National Unity

The Home Minister stated that the path laid by Sardar Patel for unity, integrity, and internal security continues to guide the nation today under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“The vision of Sardar Patel lives on in our national policies and our collective resolve to preserve unity and sovereignty. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Dwarka to Kamakhya, the entire nation is celebrating his 150th birth anniversary through special programs dedicated to his ideals,” Shri Shah remarked.

At Kevadia, Gujarat, a grand parade was held in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, where state police forces and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) paid their respects to Sardar Patel. The Home Minister announced that the Unity Parade will now be an annual event after 2025, organized every year as a tribute to Patel’s monumental contribution to the nation.

Inspiring the Youth: The Builders of a United India

Shri Amit Shah emphasized that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is not merely a commemorative event but a call to action for the younger generation. He urged youth across India to internalize Sardar Patel’s ideals of unity, discipline, and national pride.

“The youth who take the pledge today to safeguard India’s unity and integrity will be the architects of our nation’s bright future,” he said.

From large cities to remote villages, ‘Run for Unity’ events, cultural programs, and exhibitions were organized across the country, celebrating Patel’s life, values, and his unwavering belief in a strong and united India.

A Legacy That Defines India’s Strength

The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is a reminder of the power of unity, decisive leadership, and patriotic resolve. His legacy — embodied in the Statue of Unity and celebrated through Rashtriya Ekta Diwas — continues to inspire generations to build an India that is strong, inclusive, and indivisible.