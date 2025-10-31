Tragedy Averted: Timely Intervention Saves Young Girl

In a disturbing incident in Choutuppal, near Madhya Pradesh, two men were arrested for allegedly attempting to assault a young girl sexually. The police report states that the suspects, both around 40, were under the influence of alcohol during the occurrence. The girl, who is only four years old, was reportedly playing outside her house when one of the accused deceitfully took her to his home under the guise of offering chocolates.

The situation was quickly addressed thanks to a keen-eyed neighbor. A girl from the vicinity noticed the situation and promptly informed the young victim's mother. The mother, accompanied by several others, swiftly went to the accused man's residence, rescuing the child from a potentially dire situation.

Authorities have since registered a case against the two suspects under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The child has been sent for a medical examination, and the investigation continues as law enforcement strives to ensure justice in this alarming case.

