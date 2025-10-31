Left Menu

Mob Attack in Meghalaya: Witchcraft Accusations Lead to Violence

A mob of about 200 people attacked a family in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, accusing them of witchcraft. Police intervened to rescue the family after the mob threatened to burn down their home. Nine people were arrested, and authorities cautioned against acting on unfounded claims rooted in superstition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family narrowly escaped harm when their home in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills was besieged by a mob alleging witchcraft practices. The chaotic scene unfolded at around 9:30 pm on October 30 in Sohra's Khliehshnong area.

Allegations from a local boy claiming visions of witchcraft instigated the attack, drawing a fearful crowd of nearly 200 people threatening to torch the residence of Ham Shangpliang. Police intervened with tear gas and stun grenades, managing to evacuate 22 people, including minors.

In the aftermath, nine arrests have been made as police continue their investigation. Authorities condemned the violence, urging residents to abandon superstition and allow the legal system to address any accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

