Legal Battle Over Alleged Abuses at Illinois Immigration Facility

Advocates in Illinois have filed a lawsuit accusing federal authorities of running a facility with alleged inhumane conditions in Chicago. The claims highlight denial of attorney access and coercion in paperwork signing.

The ACLU of Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center argue that the rights of detainees at the Broadview facility are being violated. They state that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have created a 'black box' to operate with impunity.

Amid protests and a separate lawsuit, ICE and DHS have yet to respond publicly, as the legal push for improved conditions continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)