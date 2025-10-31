Legal Battle Over Alleged Abuses at Illinois Immigration Facility
Advocates have filed a lawsuit against federal authorities, claiming inhumane conditions at a Chicago-area immigration facility. Allegations include denial of attorney access, coerced paperwork, and rights violations. The lawsuit seeks facility improvements, citing due process and First Amendment rights violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
Advocates in Illinois have filed a lawsuit accusing federal authorities of running a facility with alleged inhumane conditions in Chicago. The claims highlight denial of attorney access and coercion in paperwork signing.
The ACLU of Illinois and the MacArthur Justice Center argue that the rights of detainees at the Broadview facility are being violated. They state that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have created a 'black box' to operate with impunity.
Amid protests and a separate lawsuit, ICE and DHS have yet to respond publicly, as the legal push for improved conditions continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Human Rights Chief Condemns US Drug Trafficking Strikes
UN Expert Urges Stronger Human Rights Focus in Renewed CAR Peacekeeping Mandate
Deadliest Police Raid in Brazil Raises Human Rights Concerns
Crackdown on Tunisian Human Rights Groups Raises Concerns
UN Investigator Challenges World Over US Sanctions on Human Rights Report