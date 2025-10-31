Left Menu

Delhi Court Exonerates IAS Officer in CGHS Scandal

A Delhi court has acquitted former IAS officer Narayan Diwakar and 10 others in a forgery and corruption case linked to a Cooperative Group Housing Society scandal. The court found insufficient evidence against the accused in the Rs 4,000-crore scheme involving fraudulent revival of defunct societies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:41 IST
Delhi Court Exonerates IAS Officer in CGHS Scandal
court
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court delivered a verdict acquitting former IAS officer Narayan Diwakar and 10 others in a highly publicized forgery and corruption case. The case was tied to the revival of a Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS), and insufficient evidence led to their exoneration.

Dated October 31, the 200-page judgment by District Judge Jagdish Kumar pointed out the lack of substantial proof against Diwakar and the other accused. The prosecution failed to prove charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy in the 2007 case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the CGHS scandal.

The court stated that Narayan Diwakar acted in good faith, abiding by the Delhi Cooperative Societies (DCS) Act, without any evidence of monetary or unlawful gains. This decision brings closure to the Rs 4,000-crore scandal involving defunct societies and subsidized land acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025