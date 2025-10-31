Delhi Court Exonerates IAS Officer in CGHS Scandal

A Delhi court delivered a verdict acquitting former IAS officer Narayan Diwakar and 10 others in a highly publicized forgery and corruption case. The case was tied to the revival of a Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS), and insufficient evidence led to their exoneration.

Dated October 31, the 200-page judgment by District Judge Jagdish Kumar pointed out the lack of substantial proof against Diwakar and the other accused. The prosecution failed to prove charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy in the 2007 case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the CGHS scandal.

The court stated that Narayan Diwakar acted in good faith, abiding by the Delhi Cooperative Societies (DCS) Act, without any evidence of monetary or unlawful gains. This decision brings closure to the Rs 4,000-crore scandal involving defunct societies and subsidized land acquisition.

