Supreme Court's Ripple: Landmark Decisions and Key Directions Unveiled
The Supreme Court issued significant verdicts, from protecting lawyer-client privilege to addressing the status of stray dogs and the role of the UPSC in assisting visually impaired candidates. Key cases include bail pleas linked to the Delhi riots, a plea against social media content, and the review of assistant teachers' terminations.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court issued landmark verdicts on multiple fronts, including the protection of lawyer-client privilege, where it set strict guidelines to prevent the arbitrary summoning of lawyers by investigation agencies.
Further, the court maintained a firm stance on state compliance in the stray dogs case, demanding the physical appearance of chief secretaries to ensure adherence to its orders.
In other significant developments, the SC tackled the Delhi riots bail plea, reviewed UPSC accommodations for visually impaired candidates, and addressed a video targeting the Muslim community. These decisions underscore the court's wide-ranging influence across legal and social issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
