Supreme Court's Ripple: Landmark Decisions and Key Directions Unveiled

The Supreme Court issued landmark verdicts on multiple fronts, including the protection of lawyer-client privilege, where it set strict guidelines to prevent the arbitrary summoning of lawyers by investigation agencies.

Further, the court maintained a firm stance on state compliance in the stray dogs case, demanding the physical appearance of chief secretaries to ensure adherence to its orders.

In other significant developments, the SC tackled the Delhi riots bail plea, reviewed UPSC accommodations for visually impaired candidates, and addressed a video targeting the Muslim community. These decisions underscore the court's wide-ranging influence across legal and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)