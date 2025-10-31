Left Menu

Land Lease Dispute Sparks Political Debate in Jammu & Kashmir

In a heated debate at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, PDP MLA Waheed Para criticized the eviction of occupants in Kashmir, alleging bias in implementing the Land Grants Rules, 2022. He urged the government to take a stand and approach the court regarding the termination of government employees.

Updated: 31-10-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, PDP MLA Waheed Para spoke against the eviction of residents in Kashmir, regardless of their religion or region, calling out the selective implementation of the Land Grants Rules, 2022.

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq raised concerns over expired leases during Zero Hour, alleging bias as evictions are reportedly focused solely on Kashmir while Jammu remains unaffected. Sadiq emphasized discrepancies by citing revenue department data.

Para appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to challenge the termination of government employees led by the Lieutenant Governor, suggesting the need for legal intervention to determine the validity of these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

