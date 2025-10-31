Celebrating Valor: 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025' Honors Heroes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to police personnel awarded the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025'.

A total of 1,466 officers from various states, Union territories, and central forces were recognized for their outstanding contributions to security and policing.

Highlighting their work in special operations and intelligence, Shah noted that these efforts have strengthened the nation's security and will inspire future service.

(With inputs from agencies.)