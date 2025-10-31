Left Menu

Celebrating Valor: 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025' Honors Heroes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated over 1,400 police personnel for receiving the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025'. This award, established in 2024, honors exemplary service and dedication in policing and security operations, recognizing efforts that enhance national safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his congratulations to police personnel awarded the 'Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2025'.

A total of 1,466 officers from various states, Union territories, and central forces were recognized for their outstanding contributions to security and policing.

Highlighting their work in special operations and intelligence, Shah noted that these efforts have strengthened the nation's security and will inspire future service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

