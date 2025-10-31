Russia's Counter-Sanction Maneuver Against EU

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that entry bans have been placed on certain European Union officials. This move is seen as a retaliatory measure against the EU's latest sanctions on Russia, although the specific individuals on the list remain undisclosed.

The sanctions, highlighted in the EU's 19th package approved on October 23, are a response to Russia's ongoing actions in Ukraine, particularly its 2022 invasion. This comprehensive package includes a significant focus on curbing Russian economic activities, such as banning the import of Russian liquefied natural gas.

Additionally, the sanctions extend to targeting Central Asian banks, Chinese refineries, and Russia's so-called shadow fleet network, seen as avenues for Russia to evade existing economic constraints.

