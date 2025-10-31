Left Menu

Tragedy in Al-Fashir: The Human Cost of Conflict

Reports from the U.N. human rights office indicate hundreds may have been killed as Sudan's paramilitary forces captured Al-Fashir, previously under army control. The capture has led to widespread atrocities, forcing tens of thousands to flee and raising urgent calls for international action.

The U.N. human rights office has reported the possibility of hundreds of deaths following the Sudanese paramilitary forces' capture of Al-Fashir, a pivotal city in Darfur. The takeover, ending the army's crucial holdout, has been marked by what are described as summary executions and mass killings.

Witnesses have recounted horrific acts of violence, including the murder of numerous civilians and unarmed fighters amid racial slurs. While the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) disputes the accounts as media exaggeration, an investigation into possible violations has been launched, leading to several arrests.

Alarmingly, testimonies also reveal that at least 25 women were gang-raped as RSF fighters assaulted a shelter. These abuses have prompted international condemnation, with calls for decisive action to halt the atrocities that have led to a mass exodus from the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

