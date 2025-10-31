Canada-China Talks: A New Chapter or Just a Dialogue?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a significant meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Gyeongju, South Korea. This marked a potential shift in Canada-China relations after years of diplomatic tension, but ultimately no major advancements in trade negotiations were achieved.

The meeting between Carney and Xi is the first formal interaction between leaders of the two nations since 2017. While Canada is keen to explore new trade avenues with China, its second-largest trading partner, historical and security grievances linger. Vina Nadjibulla, vice president of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, cautioned that while the dialogue opens up possibilities, Canadian leaders must remain wary of China's past actions.

Amidst ongoing economic tension with the U.S., Carney emphasized the need to diversify Canada's trade, yet underscored the importance of not overly relying on China. The dialogue touched upon critical sectors like agriculture and electric vehicles, highlighting the complexity and necessity of maintaining a balanced approach in international relationships.

