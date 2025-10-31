Left Menu

Minister's Crackdown on Corruption: Engineer Under Fire for Alleged Bribery

Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar ordered a police case against a Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited engineer following allegations of bribery at a Seva Pakhwada camp. Two women accused the engineer of demanding money under false pretenses. The minister acted on initial evidence, prompting further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:06 IST
In a decisive move against corruption, Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar directed the police to file a case against a Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited engineer. This action followed allegations of bribery at a Seva Pakhwada camp in Devli Khurd village, located in Kota district.

The accusations arose when two local residents, Kamla Bai and Pinky, accused junior engineer Santosh Kumar of demanding illegal payments. They claimed he had requested Rs 2,000 each, citing their names under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme, with assurances of bank instalments post-payment.

Other villagers supported the women's claims. Upon primary verification, Dilawar ordered further investigation by instructing the Station House Officer to lodge an FIR. The engineer, who denies the charges, faces scrutiny as inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

