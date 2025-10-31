Left Menu

DRI Cracks Down on Cocaine Smuggling Ring at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 4.7 kilograms of cocaine at Mumbai Airport from a passenger arriving from Colombo. Nine pouches of cocaine were hidden in coffee packets. Following the bust, four individuals involved in the operation were arrested and charged under the NDPS Act.

A major drug bust has unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.7 kilograms of cocaine from a woman's luggage, valued at Rs 47 crore.

Following a tip-off, the DRI intercepted the passenger who had landed from Colombo, Sri Lanka, uncovering nine pouches of cocaine concealed in coffee packets. The use of an NDPS field kit confirmed the substance's identity as cocaine.

Authorities promptly arrested the recipient meant to collect the consignment. This led to the capture of three more individuals linked to the smuggling operation, who have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the peddling network.

