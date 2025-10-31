Tragic Return: Jharkhand Youth Killed in Saudi Shootout
The Jharkhand labour department is working with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to repatriate the body of Vijay Kumar Mahato, a 26-year-old from Giridih killed in a shootout in Jeddah. His family seeks compensation as authorities expedite the return process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:31 IST
- India
The Jharkhand labour department has reached out to the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia to initiate the repatriation of a local youth's body, who was killed in a Jeddah shootout on October 16.
Shikha Lakra, from the department's Migrant Control Cell, confirmed that they were informed of the death of migrant worker Vijay Kumar Mahato and have begun coordinating with local and Saudi authorities to facilitate the necessary formalities for his return.
Sikander Ali, an activist for migrant worker rights, said Mahato was caught in a police crossfire while working as a tower line fitter. The family seeks compensation following the tragic incident.
