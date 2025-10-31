Left Menu

Arrest Made for Fake Profile Scandal in Uttar Pradesh

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for using a fake ID to post objectionable content against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The accused, Khalid, created a fake profile in the name of MP Iqra Choudhary. Following her complaint, police investigated, found evidence, and arrested Khalid with the mobile used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly posting objectionable content against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The content was posted using a fake ID created in the name of Lok Sabha MP Iqra Choudhary, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The accused, identified as Khalid and a resident of Ambeta village, came under scrutiny after MP Iqra Choudhary lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and launched an investigation.

Khalid's involvement was confirmed during the course of the investigation, leading to his arrest. Police also recovered a mobile phone used to commit the crime, which involved creating a fraudulent Instagram profile in the MP's name to malign the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

