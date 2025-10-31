Lawmakers Advocate H1-B Visa Amendments Amid Rising AI Competition

In a letter to President Donald Trump, US lawmakers have urged a reevaluation of recent H1-B visa restrictions, highlighting the critical contribution of Indian nationals to the American IT and AI industries.

The appeal, led by US Representative Jimmy Panetta and joined by other congressional members, emphasizes potential negative impacts on US-India relations and the threat to America's competitive edge in technology.

The lawmakers argue that amidst China's aggressive investment in AI, America must attract global talent, defining the H1-B program as essential for maintaining US innovation and security.