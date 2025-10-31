Left Menu

Lawmakers Advocate H1-B Visa Amendments Amid Rising AI Competition

US lawmakers are advocating for President Trump to reconsider restrictions on H1-B visas, highlighting the pivotal role of Indian nationals in the American IT and AI sectors. Enacting these limitations could harm US-India relations and hinder US leadership in technology innovation and competitiveness against global powers like China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:51 IST
Lawmakers Advocate H1-B Visa Amendments Amid Rising AI Competition

In a letter to President Donald Trump, US lawmakers have urged a reevaluation of recent H1-B visa restrictions, highlighting the critical contribution of Indian nationals to the American IT and AI industries.

The appeal, led by US Representative Jimmy Panetta and joined by other congressional members, emphasizes potential negative impacts on US-India relations and the threat to America's competitive edge in technology.

The lawmakers argue that amidst China's aggressive investment in AI, America must attract global talent, defining the H1-B program as essential for maintaining US innovation and security.

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025