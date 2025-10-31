Lawmakers Advocate H1-B Visa Amendments Amid Rising AI Competition
US lawmakers are advocating for President Trump to reconsider restrictions on H1-B visas, highlighting the pivotal role of Indian nationals in the American IT and AI sectors. Enacting these limitations could harm US-India relations and hinder US leadership in technology innovation and competitiveness against global powers like China.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, US lawmakers have urged a reevaluation of recent H1-B visa restrictions, highlighting the critical contribution of Indian nationals to the American IT and AI industries.
The appeal, led by US Representative Jimmy Panetta and joined by other congressional members, emphasizes potential negative impacts on US-India relations and the threat to America's competitive edge in technology.
The lawmakers argue that amidst China's aggressive investment in AI, America must attract global talent, defining the H1-B program as essential for maintaining US innovation and security.
