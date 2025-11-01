UN Rights Chief Condemns US Airstrikes on Caribbean, Pacific Boats as Unlawful Killings

The United Nations has sharply criticized a series of deadly airstrikes by the United States on vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Oceans, warning that the actions — reportedly linked to anti-drug operations — constitute violations of international human rights law. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned the strikes, which have reportedly killed over 60 people since early September, calling them “unacceptable” and demanding an immediate halt.

Unjustified Use of Lethal Force

“These attacks – and their mounting human cost – are unacceptable,” Türk declared in a statement issued from Geneva. “The US must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them.”

According to reports, the US military has been targeting boats allegedly linked to drug trafficking networks in international waters. However, Türk underscored that the use of lethal force in such situations cannot be justified under international law. “Over 60 people have reportedly been killed in a continuing series of attacks carried out by US armed forces since early September, in circumstances that find no justification in international law,” he said.

Law Enforcement, Not Warfare

The United States has defended the operations as part of broader anti-narcotics and counter-terrorism efforts, arguing they fall under the framework of international humanitarian law — which applies in armed conflict. However, Türk rejected this rationale, reminding the US that combating drug trafficking is not an act of war but a law-enforcement issue.

“Countering the serious issue of illicit trafficking of drugs across international borders is – as has long been agreed among States – a law-enforcement matter,” he emphasized, “governed by the careful limits on lethal force set out in international human rights law.”

International human rights law allows the use of lethal force only as a last resort, and solely against individuals posing an imminent threat to life. Based on information available, Türk said there is no indication that any of the targeted individuals posed such a threat. “None of the individuals on the targeted boats appeared to pose an imminent threat to the lives of others or otherwise justified the use of lethal armed force under international law,” he said.

Call for Independent Investigation

The High Commissioner called for prompt, independent, and transparent investigations into all reported airstrikes, stressing that accountability must follow for any unlawful killings. “There must be full transparency and accountability,” Türk insisted. “The United States must clarify the legal basis for these operations and ensure that any violations of international law are promptly investigated and addressed.”

He added that while the fight against drug trafficking is a legitimate concern, it must be conducted in accordance with the rule of law and human rights standards. “Recognizing the challenges involved in combating drug trafficking, the US Government must nonetheless adhere strictly to international law, including applicable counter-narcotics treaties to which it is party,” he said.

Reaffirming Rule of Law and Due Process

Türk urged the US to rely on established law enforcement methods instead of military strikes, including lawful interception of vessels, arrests, and judicial prosecution. “Authorities must maintain the use of well-established law enforcement methods to respond to alleged illicit trafficking,” he said, “including through lawfully intercepting boats and detaining suspects under applicable rules of criminal law.”

The High Commissioner further reminded the US of its long-standing commitment to justice and due process. “The United States should investigate and, if necessary, prosecute and punish individuals accused of serious crimes in accordance with the fundamental rule of law principles of due process and fair trial — principles for which the US has long stood,” he added.

Wider Concerns Over Extrajudicial Killings

Human rights organizations have raised alarm over what they describe as a concerning pattern of extrajudicial killings under the guise of anti-drug and counterterrorism operations. Analysts warn that normalizing the use of military force outside recognized conflict zones risks setting dangerous precedents for other states.

Türk’s condemnation comes amid renewed global debate over state use of force in transnational crime contexts, with calls for greater accountability mechanisms to ensure compliance with human rights standards. The UN Human Rights Office has reiterated that even in the pursuit of legitimate security goals, states are bound by international norms protecting the right to life and the prohibition of arbitrary killing.