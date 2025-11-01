Left Menu

Championing Decentralisation: The Rohini Nayyar Prize Highlights Rural Development Efforts

Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, emphasises India's need for greater decentralisation, contrasting it with China and the US. During the Rohini Nayyar Prize ceremony, Pune's Vidhya Parshuramkar is recognised for her impactful work in rural nutrition, exemplifying grassroots innovation in food technology.

India is at a crossroads regarding decentralisation, according to Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. During the fourth annual Rohini Nayyar Prize ceremony, he highlighted the challenges states face in transferring powers to local councils.

Dev noted that countries like China and the United States have achieved higher levels of decentralisation, suggesting India could benefit from similar moves, particularly in empowering panchayats and local bodies alongside advancing technology in agriculture.

At the ceremony, social entrepreneur Vidhya Parshuramkar from Pune was awarded for her initiatives in nutrition, symbolising how grassroots-level innovation can drive economic development. The award continues the legacy of Rohini Nayyar, recognising impactful efforts in rural advancement.

