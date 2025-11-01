Punjab's Crime Surge: Opposition Assails AAP Government's 'Rangla Punjab'

Opposition parties in Punjab have launched a fierce critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over what they describe as a 'spate of crimes' sweeping the state.

The criticism intensified after the brutal assault and murder of Kabaddi player Tejpal Singh in Jagraon, a town near Ludhiana. The event has raised serious concerns about law and order under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

Voices from the opposition, including Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, have alleged a complete breakdown of governance, accusing the government of allowing criminals to overrun the state. Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma echoed these sentiments, questioning the safety and future of Mann's 'Rangla Punjab'.

(With inputs from agencies.)