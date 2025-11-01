Illegal Re-entry: Uzbek Woman Arrested at Indo-Nepal Border
An Uzbekistani woman, Umida Zoirova, was arrested for attempting to re-enter India illegally through the Indo-Nepal border. Despite being deported earlier and facing a ban on re-entry, she was caught with an Uzbekistan passport with no valid Indian visa.
An Uzbekistani woman has been detained for unauthorized entry into India via the Indo-Nepal border at Sonauli, Maharajganj district, officials disclosed on Saturday.
Identified as Umida Zoirova, 36, the woman was taken into custody during a routine check when immigration authorities discovered her Uzbekistan passport lacked Indian visa papers, according to Immigration Officer Pramod Kumar Dubey.
Investigations revealed Zoirova had previously been deported from India on February 22, equipped with an exit permit from Mumbai Airport, and was subject to a 'Look Out Circular' that barred her re-entry. Nonetheless, she confessed to re-entering illegally via Nepal on April 22. Legal action has been initiated under the Foreigners Act, states Station Officer Ajit Pratap Singh.
