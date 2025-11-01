Left Menu

Humanitarian Nightmare in Sudan: A Call for an Immediate Ceasefire

Foreign ministers from Germany, Jordan, and the UK urge a ceasefire in Sudan, citing severe atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces. The situation in el-Fasher has been termed apocalyptic, with mass killings and ethnic violence reported. The need for international intervention and cooperation is emphasized.

Humanitarian Nightmare in Sudan: A Call for an Immediate Ceasefire
Foreign ministers from Germany, Jordan, and the United Kingdom issued a joint plea for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Sudanese conflict, highlighting the devastation wrought by paramilitary actions in the war-torn region.

In an urgent call for international intervention, they depicted the situation in Darfur, particularly in el-Fasher, as catastrophic due to atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces. This includes mass executions and the weaponization of rape, amid mounting humanitarian crises.

Britain's Yvette Cooper at the Manama Dialogue summit stressed the urgent need for peace, emphasizing that aid efforts are insufficient without an end to the violence. The withdrawal of AP credentials from the event drew attention against the backdrop of escalating protests over human rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

