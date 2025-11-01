Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-Korean Relations: Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Overture

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the significance of Sino-Korean relations during his first visit to South Korea in 11 years. Meeting South Korea's Lee Jae Myung, Xi expressed Beijing's willingness to enhance cooperation and address shared challenges, marking a potential shift in regional diplomatic dynamics.

Updated: 01-11-2025 14:05 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the critical nature of relations between China and South Korea during a recent summit with South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung.

His visit to South Korea is significant as it is his first in over a decade, highlighting Beijing's intent to reinforce bilateral ties.

Xi emphasized cooperation and addressing mutual challenges, signaling a potential shift in the diplomatic landscape of the region.

