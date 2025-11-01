Left Menu

Unidentified Remains Escalate Tensions Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

An Israeli official confirmed that remains returned by Hamas do not belong to hostages, casting doubt on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. This follows Israel's handover of Palestinian bodies and ongoing hostage negotiations. The truce faces strains as strikes occur in Gaza after the recent soldier killing and incomplete hostage returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:40 IST
In a recent development, Israeli military officials announced that remains handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross do not belong to hostages, potentially hampering the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This exchange followed Israel's recent return of 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza.

The unidentified remains were returned to Israel Friday evening and scrutinized overnight. Initial intelligence suggested they weren't of the hostages from the October 7 attacks, and further investigations confirmed this, leaving questions about their origins unanswered. No comments were forthcoming from Hamas representatives.

Since the ceasefire on October 10, Palestinian militants have released the remains of 17 hostages. However, completing the return process for the remaining 11 bodies progresses at a slow pace. Israel's return of 225 Palestinian remains adds further complexity, with family identifications still ongoing.

