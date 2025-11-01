Supreme Court Quashes Charges, Upholds Love Over Law

The Supreme Court has utilized its plenary powers under Article 142 to quash POCSO proceedings against a man involved in a sexual relationship with a minor, whom he later married. The court highlighted that the relationship was rooted in love instead of lust.

Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih noted that the couple is living contentedly with their one-year-old child, and the girl's father has also requested the proceedings against his son-in-law be ended. While acknowledging the offense against societal norms, the court tailored its decision based on the specifics of this case.

The judgment emphasized balancing justice, deterrence, and rehabilitation, stating extraordinary powers are meant to avoid injustice in rigid law applications. The court declared that criminal proceedings would harm both the family and society, urging the man to maintain his family with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)