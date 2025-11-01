Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Charges, Upholds Love Over Law

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court used its powers under Article 142 to quash POCSO proceedings against a man who entered into a relationship with a then-minor girl, later marrying her. The court emphasized love over lust, stressing practical justice in unique circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:54 IST
Supreme Court Quashes Charges, Upholds Love Over Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has utilized its plenary powers under Article 142 to quash POCSO proceedings against a man involved in a sexual relationship with a minor, whom he later married. The court highlighted that the relationship was rooted in love instead of lust.

Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih noted that the couple is living contentedly with their one-year-old child, and the girl's father has also requested the proceedings against his son-in-law be ended. While acknowledging the offense against societal norms, the court tailored its decision based on the specifics of this case.

The judgment emphasized balancing justice, deterrence, and rehabilitation, stating extraordinary powers are meant to avoid injustice in rigid law applications. The court declared that criminal proceedings would harm both the family and society, urging the man to maintain his family with dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025