Delayed Democratic Process: Women's Reservation Stalls Elections in Ladakh

The Ladakh administration has delayed elections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, due to administrative changes and amendments for women's reservation. Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh is managing council affairs after its term ended. Recent violence and a judicial inquiry add complexity to the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:11 IST
The elections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, have been postponed as the administration navigates ongoing administrative changes and implements new amendments ensuring women's reservation.

Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh has been entrusted with overseeing the council after its term expired, pending the establishment of a new council.

The region is currently reeling from recent violence that erupted on September 24, prompting the central government to call for a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

