Farmers Protest Over Paddy Procurement Challenges in Kerala

In a striking demonstration, farmers in Kerala, led by the BJP, staged a protest with black cloths gagging their mouths, calling attention to the persistent issue of uncollected paddy crops.

The group, rallying near Palakkad stadium, raised banners and placards demanding compensation for their agricultural losses and expressed frustration at what they perceive as inadequate responses from both the government and mill owners.

BJP state vice-president C Krishnakumar, who guided the protestors, condemned the insignificance of the recent hike in paddy procurement prices and criticized the ineffectiveness of discussions led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the issue.

