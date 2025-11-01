Farmers Protest Over Paddy Procurement Challenges in Kerala
In Kerala, BJP-led farmers protested against inadequate government and mill owner response to paddy procurement. They expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of paddy acquisition and the recent minor increase in procurement prices. State vice-president C Krishnakumar highlighted the issue, stressing unmet expectations from talks with the Chief Minister.
In a striking demonstration, farmers in Kerala, led by the BJP, staged a protest with black cloths gagging their mouths, calling attention to the persistent issue of uncollected paddy crops.
The group, rallying near Palakkad stadium, raised banners and placards demanding compensation for their agricultural losses and expressed frustration at what they perceive as inadequate responses from both the government and mill owners.
BJP state vice-president C Krishnakumar, who guided the protestors, condemned the insignificance of the recent hike in paddy procurement prices and criticized the ineffectiveness of discussions led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to resolve the issue.
