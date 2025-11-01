South Korea Appeals to China for Korean Peninsula Peace

South Korea has reached out to China, with its Defence Minister pressing for collaborative efforts to advance peace on the Korean peninsula. This plea was made by Minister Ahn Gyu-back, who highlighted the importance of mutual respect between the two nations, especially concerning China's military activity within South Korea's air defence identification zone and maritime regions.

Officials from the South Korean ministry elaborated on Minister Ahn's dialogues with his Chinese counterpart, urging China to be more cooperative in de-escalating tensions in the region. The discussions underscored Seoul's concern over China's increased military presence and underlined the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing disputes.

The dialogue is part of broader diplomatic initiatives aimed at ensuring stability and maintaining peace on the Korean peninsula, a region often beset by geopolitical tensions. This diplomatic outreach signifies Seoul's commitment to addressing regional security challenges through negotiation and mutual understanding with major regional powers like China.

