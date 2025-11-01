Operation Milap: Reuniting Families in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police has successfully traced and reunited 75 missing persons, including 28 children, with their families as part of its 'Operation Milap' initiative in October, an official reported on Saturday.

The individuals, comprising 28 children and 47 adults, were reported missing from various parts of Delhi between October 1 and October 31. The police launched prompt and extensive search operations to find them.

Comprehensive efforts involved examining CCTV footage, circulating photographs at strategic locations, conducting door-to-door enquiries, and utilizing local informers. The project has shown promising results, tracing over 1,100 missing people this year in southwest Delhi, underlining the effectiveness of this approach.

