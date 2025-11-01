Left Menu

Operation Milap: Reuniting Families in Delhi

In October, Delhi Police successfully reunited 75 missing individuals, including 28 children, through 'Operation Milap'. Using coordinated search efforts involving CCTV, local inquiries, and informers, they traced 1,114 missing people this year. This initiative highlights the effectiveness of community and technology-driven policing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:44 IST
Operation Milap: Reuniting Families in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police has successfully traced and reunited 75 missing persons, including 28 children, with their families as part of its 'Operation Milap' initiative in October, an official reported on Saturday.

The individuals, comprising 28 children and 47 adults, were reported missing from various parts of Delhi between October 1 and October 31. The police launched prompt and extensive search operations to find them.

Comprehensive efforts involved examining CCTV footage, circulating photographs at strategic locations, conducting door-to-door enquiries, and utilizing local informers. The project has shown promising results, tracing over 1,100 missing people this year in southwest Delhi, underlining the effectiveness of this approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025