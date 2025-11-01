Jammu Enforces Tenant and Worker Verification Mandate Ahead of Darbar Move
Authorities in Jammu have mandated landlords and business owners to submit tenant and employee details to local police within seven days. The directive aligns with security protocols ahead of the 'Darbar Move,' urging compliance to avoid legal action. The mandate covers properties rented before and after the order.
In a significant security move, authorities in Jammu have introduced a mandate requiring all landlords, property owners, and business establishments to report details of their tenants, domestic helpers, and employees to the police within seven days.
The district magistrate, Rakesh Minhas, issued the order following a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police emphasizing the need for thorough verification.
This directive coincides with the traditional 'Darbar Move,' a biannual event when government offices shift locations. Compliance is mandatory to avoid penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
