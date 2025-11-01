Jammu Enforces Tenant and Worker Verification Mandate Ahead of Darbar Move

In a significant security move, authorities in Jammu have introduced a mandate requiring all landlords, property owners, and business establishments to report details of their tenants, domestic helpers, and employees to the police within seven days.

The district magistrate, Rakesh Minhas, issued the order following a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police emphasizing the need for thorough verification.

This directive coincides with the traditional 'Darbar Move,' a biannual event when government offices shift locations. Compliance is mandatory to avoid penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

