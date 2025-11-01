Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbors
A land dispute in Trishundi village escalated, leading to the death of Mukesh Yadav, who was beaten by his neighbors. The altercation began over rainwater clearing, and the victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Police have filed an FIR and are searching for the accused.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A land dispute in Trishundi village has left a man dead after a violent altercation with neighbors, police reported on Saturday.
The victim, Mukesh Yadav, was attacked while he was clearing rainwater using soil near his residence. Neighbors Sukai Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, and Brijesh Yadav allegedly assaulted him with sticks.
Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Mukesh was declared dead on arrival. An FIR has been registered, and police are actively searching for the accused, who remain at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement