Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbors

A land dispute in Trishundi village has left a man dead after a violent altercation with neighbors, police reported on Saturday.

The victim, Mukesh Yadav, was attacked while he was clearing rainwater using soil near his residence. Neighbors Sukai Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, and Brijesh Yadav allegedly assaulted him with sticks.

Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Mukesh was declared dead on arrival. An FIR has been registered, and police are actively searching for the accused, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)