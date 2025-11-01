Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbors

A land dispute in Trishundi village escalated, leading to the death of Mukesh Yadav, who was beaten by his neighbors. The altercation began over rainwater clearing, and the victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Police have filed an FIR and are searching for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:15 IST
Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbors
  • Country:
  • India

A land dispute in Trishundi village has left a man dead after a violent altercation with neighbors, police reported on Saturday.

The victim, Mukesh Yadav, was attacked while he was clearing rainwater using soil near his residence. Neighbors Sukai Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, and Brijesh Yadav allegedly assaulted him with sticks.

Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Mukesh was declared dead on arrival. An FIR has been registered, and police are actively searching for the accused, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025