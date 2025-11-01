Left Menu

Punjab's Political Turmoil: Majithia's Legal Battle Intensifies

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has approved prosecuting Bikram Singh Majithia, a former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, in a disproportionate assets case. The Vigilance Bureau alleges Majithia laundered Rs 540 crore of drug money. Previously granted bail, Majithia's legal troubles continue amid corruption charges.

Updated: 01-11-2025 17:18 IST
In a significant legal development, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has sanctioned the prosecution of Bikram Singh Majithia, a former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, in a disproportionate assets case.

The Punjab Cabinet had earlier granted permission to proceed against Majithia, who is currently imprisoned in New Nabha Jail, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges stem from allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money.

The case, related to an ongoing investigation by the state's Vigilance Bureau, comes after Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act in 2021. Despite being released on bail, the legal pressures on Majithia continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

