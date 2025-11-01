Punjab's Political Turmoil: Majithia's Legal Battle Intensifies

In a significant legal development, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has sanctioned the prosecution of Bikram Singh Majithia, a former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, in a disproportionate assets case.

The Punjab Cabinet had earlier granted permission to proceed against Majithia, who is currently imprisoned in New Nabha Jail, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The charges stem from allegations of laundering Rs 540 crore of drug money.

The case, related to an ongoing investigation by the state's Vigilance Bureau, comes after Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act in 2021. Despite being released on bail, the legal pressures on Majithia continue to mount.

