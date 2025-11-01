Left Menu

Triumph Over Terror: Chhattisgarh's Journey Away from Maoist Clutches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant decline in Maoist-affected districts in India, dropping from 125 to three. Speaking at Chhattisgarh's 25th-anniversary celebration, he praised the state's development and vowed that the entire region will soon be free from Maoist influence.

Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a sharp decline in the number of Maoist-affected districts in India, reducing from 125 to just three in the past 11 years. The statement came during Chhattisgarh's 25th-anniversary celebration in Nava Raipur as he expressed optimism about eradicating Naxal influence throughout the country.

Modi reflected on the state's painful history with Maoist violence, acknowledging the deprivation and suffering endured by tribal regions. He criticized past administrations for neglecting these areas, leading to a lack of essential infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals. Modi highlighted the turnaround achieved since 2014, crediting efforts that resulted in surrendered Maoists and a move towards peace.

The Prime Minister shared success stories, including electricity in remote villages for the first time and the opening of schools. Modi emphasized the positive impact of recent changes, noting heightened development efforts as Chhattisgarh emerges from a long period of violence and aims for a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

