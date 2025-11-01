Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Prime Property Transfer in Pune

The Congress has called for the resignation of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol amid allegations of corruption linked to a land transaction involving a Jain temple in Pune. The sale, now revoked, has sparked political tensions and calls for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Prime Property Transfer in Pune
Murlidhar Mohol
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress, on Saturday, demanded the dismissal of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol over his alleged involvement in the controversial transfer of a prime property of a Jain temple in Pune. This demand follows protests from the Jain community, leading to the recent revocation of the land deal.

Murlidhar Mohol, who represents Pune, denied any involvement in the transaction and supported the decision to annul the deal. The Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Atul Londhe Patil, accused Mohol of corruption and power abuse, considering the sale breach of mandate that the property is designated for educational use only.

Highlighting the political stakes, Congress pressed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Mohol. This controversy has embroiled the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, criticized for allegedly offering clean chits indiscriminately. Despite the BJP's defense of Mohol, the issue continues to draw attention and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025