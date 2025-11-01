Controversy Erupts Over Prime Property Transfer in Pune
The Congress has called for the resignation of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol amid allegations of corruption linked to a land transaction involving a Jain temple in Pune. The sale, now revoked, has sparked political tensions and calls for a thorough investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Congress, on Saturday, demanded the dismissal of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol over his alleged involvement in the controversial transfer of a prime property of a Jain temple in Pune. This demand follows protests from the Jain community, leading to the recent revocation of the land deal.
Murlidhar Mohol, who represents Pune, denied any involvement in the transaction and supported the decision to annul the deal. The Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, Atul Londhe Patil, accused Mohol of corruption and power abuse, considering the sale breach of mandate that the property is designated for educational use only.
Highlighting the political stakes, Congress pressed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Mohol. This controversy has embroiled the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, criticized for allegedly offering clean chits indiscriminately. Despite the BJP's defense of Mohol, the issue continues to draw attention and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Speaker Corruption Allegations Stir Political Storm
Speaker Khader Dismisses Corruption Allegations as Politically Fueled
BJP Slams Mahagathbandhan's Vision Amid Corruption Allegations
Can corruption allegations be levelled against CM Nitish Kumar who governed Bihar for 20 years, asks Rajnath at Darbhanga rally.