Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's Firm Stand Against Corruption

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu issued a strong warning against corruption, declaring zero tolerance for misappropriation of public funds. Those found guilty will face severe legal repercussions.

During a public address in Singchung, West Kameng district, Khandu highlighted alleged corruption in the Lada–Sarli stretch land acquisition for the Frontier Highway, ordering a high-level probe.

Khandu commended West Kameng's smooth, dispute-free land acquisition and urged other districts to emulate their transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)