Arunachal CM Pema Khandu's Firm Stand Against Corruption
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu condemns corruption in land acquisition for the Frontier Highway and orders a high-level inquiry. He promises strict consequences for misappropriation and praises West Kameng's transparent process.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu issued a strong warning against corruption, declaring zero tolerance for misappropriation of public funds. Those found guilty will face severe legal repercussions.
During a public address in Singchung, West Kameng district, Khandu highlighted alleged corruption in the Lada–Sarli stretch land acquisition for the Frontier Highway, ordering a high-level probe.
Khandu commended West Kameng's smooth, dispute-free land acquisition and urged other districts to emulate their transparency.
