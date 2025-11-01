Left Menu

Reforming Judicial Appointments: Harish Salve's Call for Change

Senior advocate Harish Salve critiques India's judicial appointment process, calling for revisiting the current system. In his lecture, Salve reflects on the past executive control over appointments and the evolution of the Collegium system. He advocates for transparent reforms akin to the UK's judiciary model, emphasizing coequal institutions' respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent lecture, esteemed senior advocate Harish Salve scrutinized the current judicial appointment process in India, arguing for reform inspired by the UK's model. His remarks come amid the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Constitution at Delhi University's Campus Law Centre.

Salve reminisced about a time when the executive held sway over appointments, producing exemplary judges, but stressed that reforms are necessary to address contemporary challenges. He lamented the perceived judicial overreach and called for upholding the respect and independence of coequal institutions like Parliament and the Election Commission.

The advocate proposed a transparent panel-based appointment system and encouraged embracing globalisation for future opportunities, urging a revisit of existing legislative frameworks to harness the nation's intellectual promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

