MoSPI, IICA Partner to Develop SDG Alignment Framework for Viksit Bharat Vision

In a significant step toward advancing India’s sustainable development agenda, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) on 31st October 2025. The partnership aims to develop a Comprehensive SDG Alignment Framework, integrating national, state, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) indicators to accelerate the vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed India by 2047.

The MoU marks a pioneering initiative to connect India’s policy-driven development monitoring with the private sector’s responsible business conduct, ensuring that corporate sustainability efforts align seamlessly with national and state-level priorities under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Strategic Collaboration for Integrated Sustainability Monitoring

The agreement envisions a transformative collaboration between two key institutions—MoSPI, which anchors India’s statistical systems and SDG monitoring, and IICA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) dedicated to promoting ethical, transparent, and sustainable business practices.

Under this MoU, the two institutions will jointly work on designing, developing, and implementing a framework that connects National Indicator Frameworks (NIF) with State Indicator Frameworks (SIF), while integrating corporate ESG disclosures and CSR performance metrics. The initiative seeks to establish a unified system of sustainability reporting that will reflect how government policies and private sector initiatives collectively contribute to India’s SDG targets.

Leadership and Vision Behind the Collaboration

The collaboration was conceived under the leadership of Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General & CEO of IICA, whose efforts have been instrumental in steering the institution’s work in ESG, CSR, and Responsible Business Conduct (RBC). Shri Singh has consistently emphasized the need for cross-sectoral partnerships that bring together government agencies, corporates, and civil society to create a measurable impact on national development.

At the signing ceremony, he highlighted that the partnership represents “a bold and forward-looking step to integrate sustainability with governance, and data with decision-making.” He noted that the MoU would bridge the gap between national policy frameworks and corporate accountability systems, enabling a more coherent and evidence-based approach to sustainable development.

From MoSPI, the initiative was led by Shri Kishor Baburao Surwade, Additional Director General, Capacity Development Division, who underscored the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the National Indicator Framework (NIF)—the cornerstone for tracking India’s SDG progress. He added that partnerships such as this would enhance data synergy across institutions, ensuring that ESG and CSR contributions are quantifiably linked to SDG outcomes.

Distinguished Participants at the Ceremony

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and domain experts from both institutions. Key dignitaries included:

Shri Kishor Baburao Surwade, Additional Director General, Capacity Development Division, MoSPI

Dr. Garima Dadhich, Associate Professor and Head, School of Business Environment, IICA

Ms. Ruchika Gupta, Deputy Director General, Social Statistics Division, MoSPI

Shri Shivnath Singh Jadawat, Director, Training Unit, Capacity Development Division, MoSPI

Dr. Ziaul Haque, Director, Social Statistics Division, MoSPI

Members from the MoSPI and IICA teams expressed optimism that the partnership would help create a robust data-driven ecosystem linking corporate disclosures, government reporting, and sustainability outcomes.

Building on the National Indicator Framework (NIF)

At the core of this collaboration lies the National Indicator Framework (NIF)—India’s primary statistical mechanism for tracking progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The NIF currently encompasses a comprehensive set of 295 indicators across 17 goals and 169 targets, monitored through coordinated efforts between the central and state governments.

The new initiative aims to expand and enhance the NIF by aligning it with state-level indicators (SIFs) and corporate sustainability measures, thereby creating a three-tiered model of SDG monitoring:

National Level – Aligning SDG indicators with policy-level outcomes and macroeconomic data. State Level – Harmonizing regional priorities and performance tracking with national goals. Corporate Level – Integrating ESG and CSR disclosures to measure how business actions contribute to SDG progress.

This holistic alignment is expected to bridge data silos across sectors, improving policy coherence and enabling cross-sectoral performance assessment for sustainable development.

Integrating ESG and CSR into National Development Frameworks

The initiative represents one of India’s first structured efforts to synchronize ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) parameters and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities with national and state SDG objectives.

Corporates in India currently invest over ₹25,000 crore annually in CSR projects, and many are required under regulatory mandates to disclose ESG performance data. However, these initiatives have often remained fragmented, with limited integration into national policy outcomes.

Through the MoSPI–IICA partnership, ESG and CSR data will be systematically mapped to specific SDG targets, enabling policymakers to evaluate corporate impact on sustainable development. This alignment will also help businesses strategically channel their resources into projects that contribute directly to India’s priority development goals.

Strengthening Evidence-Based Policymaking

By harmonizing data and frameworks, the MoU aims to foster evidence-based policymaking and accountable governance. The integration of corporate sustainability indicators with official statistics will help identify gaps, avoid duplication of efforts, and ensure that both public and private sector initiatives complement each other effectively.

The framework will also encourage state governments to adopt data-driven planning models, while providing corporates with clear guidance on how their ESG and CSR activities can align with SDG priorities at the local level.

Driving the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

Both institutions underscored that this collaboration directly supports the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047, an initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a developed, inclusive, and sustainable nation by its centenary of independence.

By linking data systems, policy mechanisms, and corporate accountability frameworks, the MoSPI–IICA partnership will help translate the SDG Agenda 2030 into measurable progress toward the Viksit Bharat vision.

“Through this partnership, we aim to ensure that every data point and every corporate initiative contributes meaningfully to the development of New India,” remarked one senior official at the event.

A Model for Collaborative Governance

The MoU between MoSPI and IICA represents a model of collaborative governance, blending the analytical strengths of a statistical ministry with the strategic capabilities of a corporate governance institution. It also reinforces India’s global leadership role in promoting data-driven, multi-stakeholder approaches to achieving sustainable development.

As the world moves toward integrated ESG reporting and outcome-based CSR, this initiative positions India at the forefront of policy-innovation-driven sustainability monitoring—ensuring that progress toward Viksit Bharat remains inclusive, evidence-based, and future-ready.