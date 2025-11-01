Court Gives Partial Nod to Mukerjea's Plea for Document Release in Sheena Bora Case
The court allowed Indrani Mukerjea's plea to obtain certain documents in the Sheena Bora case. While forensic reports and flight data will be released, access to the police case diary was denied. The documents aim to assist Mukerjea's defense as the trial witnesses testify.
- Country:
- India
A special CBI court has granted partial permission for Indrani Mukerjea's request to obtain specific documents that were collected during the Sheena Bora murder case investigation. These documents were initially not relied upon by the prosecution.
Judge J P Darekar stated that there was no legal barrier against producing and sharing forensic reports and flight data with the defense. The documents are considered non-confidential, and their release is in the interest of justice.
However, the court rejected the request to access the police case diary, affirming that defendants cannot view such records. Mukerjea's legal team argues the documents are vital for cross-examination and establishing a proper defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
