Maritime Security Summit 2025: Safeguarding Global Commerce

Maritime security representatives from 30 nations will gather in India from November 3-5 for a significant workshop focused on global maritime security, addressing threats such as piracy and drug smuggling.

The Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) is set to host the third Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW), designed to simulate real-world maritime threats and enhance collaborative response frameworks.

The event underscores the importance of coordinated action and shared situational awareness, aligning with India's 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' vision to safeguard crucial sea lanes.