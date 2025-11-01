Raj Kumar Arora Assumes Charge as Financial Advisor (Defence Services), MoD

Senior Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer Shri Raj Kumar Arora, from the 1990 batch, has assumed charge as the Financial Advisor (Defence Services) [FADS] in the Ministry of Defence (MoD). With over three decades of experience in defence finance, acquisitions, budgeting, and policy formulation, Shri Arora’s appointment marks a continuation of strong financial stewardship at the heart of India’s defence administration.

A Veteran in Defence Financial Management

Shri Raj Kumar Arora’s distinguished career in public finance has spanned multiple domains of government operations — from budget formulation and financial control to strategic resource management and defence acquisitions. His tenure has been defined by deep institutional knowledge, analytical rigor, and a commitment to fiscal prudence within India’s defence establishment.

Prior to his current appointment as FADS, Shri Arora served as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), the topmost post in the Defence Accounts Department. In that capacity, he played a central role in streamlining defence accounting systems, accelerating digitization, and enhancing transparency in expenditure tracking across India’s vast defence establishment.

His leadership at the CGDA also oversaw key initiatives aimed at modernizing financial processes for defence pensions, procurement oversight, and budget efficiency, ensuring greater synergy between fiscal responsibility and operational readiness.

Extensive Service Across Defence and Civil Administration

During his 35-year tenure in public service, Shri Arora has held several pivotal positions in the Government of India, including:

Additional Secretary, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – where he contributed to administrative reforms and financial governance in one of the country’s most critical constitutional bodies.

Finance Manager (Air) in the Acquisition Wing, Ministry of Defence – managing budgetary planning and financial oversight for capital acquisitions, aircraft procurements, and modernization projects for the Indian Air Force.

Director, Ministry of Finance – contributing to fiscal policy formulation and budgetary planning for key sectors under the Union Government.

Member (Finance), erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) – where he supervised financial management, cost optimization, and capital investments for India’s defence production units.

Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA) in various Commands and field offices of the Defence Accounts Department – providing strategic financial guidance and ensuring accountability at operational levels.

His multi-sectoral experience across the Ministries of Defence, Finance, and UPSC has given him a comprehensive understanding of governance frameworks and inter-ministerial coordination in financial planning.

Stewarding Financial Reforms and Accountability

As the Financial Advisor (Defence Services), Shri Raj Kumar Arora will serve as the principal advisor to the Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) on all financial matters related to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and other defence establishments. His role encompasses policy formulation, expenditure oversight, audit coordination, and fiscal planning for both revenue and capital outlays under the Ministry of Defence.

He will also be responsible for guiding the execution of India’s Defence Budget, one of the largest in the world, ensuring that it aligns with strategic priorities such as modernization, capability development, and indigenization under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative.

Under his leadership, the FADS is expected to strengthen collaboration between the Services Headquarters, the Department of Defence Finance, and the Defence Accounts Department, ensuring more agile and outcome-oriented decision-making.

Contributions to Defence Acquisition and Reforms

Throughout his tenure, Shri Arora has been closely associated with defence procurement reforms, having served in the Acquisition Wing during critical phases of India’s military modernization. His efforts contributed to improving the efficiency of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) and later the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)—both of which govern the procurement of equipment, systems, and platforms for the Indian Armed Forces.

He has been an advocate for financial agility and accountability in defence contracts, emphasizing life-cycle costing, transparent evaluation, and real-time monitoring of contract performance. His pragmatic approach has helped bridge the traditional gap between financial scrutiny and operational urgency, enabling faster decision-making without compromising probity.

Expertise in Defence Finance and Policy

Shri Arora’s expertise spans multiple critical areas of defence administration:

Budget formulation and expenditure management for large-scale military projects.

Audit and internal financial controls ensuring compliance and integrity in defence transactions.

Human resource management and capacity building within the Defence Accounts cadre.

Integration of digital systems for efficient and transparent fund management.

His emphasis on data-driven financial planning and institutional efficiency has been instrumental in transforming the Defence Accounts Department into a modern, technology-enabled organization capable of supporting India’s expanding strategic and operational goals.

A Vision for Fiscal Responsibility and Strategic Modernization

As India continues its path toward becoming a global defence manufacturing and technology hub, Shri Raj Kumar Arora’s leadership will be key in ensuring that financial prudence complements defence modernization. His appointment as FADS comes at a crucial juncture when the Ministry of Defence is pushing for:

Enhanced domestic production under Make-in-India initiatives,

Streamlined budgetary allocations for high-value acquisition projects,

Greater public-private collaboration in defence R&D, and

Improved accountability mechanisms across departments.

His experience in both policy formulation and field-level financial administration equips him to guide the Ministry through this transition, ensuring that fiscal discipline remains at the core of India’s defence transformation.

A Tradition of Excellence and Public Service

A respected member of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, Shri Arora is known among peers for his integrity, analytical precision, and commitment to institutional excellence. His tenure across diverse financial domains reflects a rare balance between policy expertise and on-ground administrative insight.

As he assumes charge as the Financial Advisor (Defence Services), he will work closely with the Defence Secretary, Chiefs of the Armed Forces, and senior MoD officials, ensuring seamless coordination between operational needs and financial accountability.

Shri Raj Kumar Arora’s assumption of charge as Financial Advisor (Defence Services) reaffirms the Ministry’s focus on efficient resource utilization, transparency, and long-term strategic planning. His proven track record in financial governance, policy innovation, and defence acquisition makes him well-suited to navigate the complex fiscal landscape of India’s defence sector.

With his leadership, the Ministry of Defence aims to reinforce the principles of accountability, efficiency, and self-reliance, ensuring that India’s defence forces remain both operationally potent and financially sustainable.