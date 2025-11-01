Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket Involving Minor

The Navi Mumbai police's Anti Human Trafficking Unit rescued a 10-year-old girl from a prostitution ring. Her mother and a 70-year-old NRI were arrested. This operation followed a tip-off about the girl being sent by her mother to a man for prostitution. A case was registered under several acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:58 IST
Navi Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket Involving Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police has successfully rescued a minor from the grips of a prostitution racket. The operation resulted in the arrest of the girl's mother and a 70-year-old non-resident Indian, who reportedly played pivotal roles in the crime.

Acting on a tip-off, AHTU senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade led the charge against the syndicate on October 30. The investigation pointed towards a woman from Kopargaon in Kharghar who was allegedly sending her young daughter to a man in Taloja Phase 2 area for prostitution. This led to the arrest of Farooq Allauddin Sheikh, originally from London, who was residing in the vicinity.

Authorities disclosed that Sheikh, despite being aware of the girl's minor status, provided her with alcohol and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults. Investigation revealed that the victim's mother received substantial monetary compensation from Sheikh. Charges have been levied under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, with both suspects remanded in custody until November 4.

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025