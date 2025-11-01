Navi Mumbai Police Busts Prostitution Racket Involving Minor

In a decisive operation, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police has successfully rescued a minor from the grips of a prostitution racket. The operation resulted in the arrest of the girl's mother and a 70-year-old non-resident Indian, who reportedly played pivotal roles in the crime.

Acting on a tip-off, AHTU senior inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade led the charge against the syndicate on October 30. The investigation pointed towards a woman from Kopargaon in Kharghar who was allegedly sending her young daughter to a man in Taloja Phase 2 area for prostitution. This led to the arrest of Farooq Allauddin Sheikh, originally from London, who was residing in the vicinity.

Authorities disclosed that Sheikh, despite being aware of the girl's minor status, provided her with alcohol and subjected her to repeated sexual assaults. Investigation revealed that the victim's mother received substantial monetary compensation from Sheikh. Charges have been levied under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, with both suspects remanded in custody until November 4.