Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School
An intentional explosion occurred at Harvard Medical School on Saturday morning. Although there were no injuries, police reported seeing two unidentified individuals leaving the scene. Subsequent checks revealed no further explosive devices. Authorities have released images of the suspects in the hope of identifying them.
An explosion occurred early Saturday at Harvard Medical School, believed to be intentional, although there were no injuries. Authorities responded swiftly to the incident.
A university police officer, alerted by a fire alarm, reported attempting to intercept two unidentified individuals who hurriedly exited the Goldenson Building ahead of reaching the alert's location.
The Boston Fire Department concluded that the explosion was deliberate. A meticulous search of the premises revealed no additional explosive devices. Investigators have released grainy photographs of two suspects obscured by face coverings and wearing what appear to be sweatshirts, hoping for public assistance in identifying them.
